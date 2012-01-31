Volkswagen hiring 200 new workers for Chattanooga plant

(WRCB) - Volkswagen Chattanooga says it will hire 200 new employees.

VW says the new hires are part of a plan to increase production from 31 to 35 cars per hour.

The new jobs will be integrated into Volkswagen's current two-shift operation and filled by full-time Volkswagen employees.

"We have had good success hiring local people who can work together as a team to build our cars safely and with the highest quality," said Hans-Herbert Jagla, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations, LLC. "Now, we are excited to have 200 more people join our team."

The Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga currently employs more than 2,500 people, about 2,000 by Volkswagen and additional 500 by Aerotek, the company's staffing partner.

"These 200 new positions are all full-time Volkswagen jobs ," said Ryan Rose, General Manager of Human Resources. "We will use this opportunity to hire many of our current Aerotek contract employees. So, Aerotek will be recruiting to fill full-time contract production positions that will open up as a result.We will also be hiring additional supervisors and engineers – so there are a lot of opportunities."

Applicants for production positions must be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and have legal authorization to work in the U.S. Interested candidates can apply online with Aerotek at www.aerotektn.com. Aerotek will select candidates to move to the assessment process, including practical hands-on testing.

Candidates for professional positions like Production Supervisors, Engineers, and IT Specialists should apply online with Volkswagen at www.vwjobschattanooga.com.