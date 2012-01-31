The Band Perry to play Riverbend

(WRCB) - One of country music's hottest new acts will take the stage at Riverbend this year.

The Band Perry will play the Coca-Cola stage on Wednesday night, June 13, according to our radio partners at US 101.

The Mobile, Alabama, based siblings are best known for their songs "You Lie" "Hip To My Heart" and "If I Die Young", all in rotation on US 101.

The trio signed to Republic Nashville in the summer of 2009 and released their self-titled album in the fall of 2010.

The Band Perry joins already announced Riverbend headliners: Eric Church, Foreigner, and Lauren Alaina.