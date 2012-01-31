Chattanooga officer involved in E. Main Street crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga officer involved in E. Main Street crash

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga police officer was taken to a local hospital, following a wreck at an East Main Street intersection.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says the crash occurred Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Hartwig says Officer Jared Hamilton was entering the intersection of E. Main Street and Dodds Avenue, responding to robbery call with lights and sirens activated when he was hit by 46-year-old Frankie Pinkston.

Both men were taken to Erlanger with minor injuries.

Hartwig says Pinkston was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.