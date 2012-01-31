Chattanooga officer involved in E. Main Street crash

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga police officer was taken to a local hospital, following a wreck at an East Main Street intersection.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says the crash occurred Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Hartwig says Officer Jared Hamilton was entering the intersection of E. Main Street and Dodds Avenue, responding to robbery call with lights and sirens activated when he was hit by 46-year-old Frankie Pinkston.



Both men were taken to Erlanger with minor injuries.



Hartwig says Pinkston was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.