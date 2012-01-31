TN Man tries to move ambulance blocking his car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN Man tries to move ambulance blocking his car

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) - A man hopped into a Wilson County ambulance that was blocking his car and tried to move it while paramedics were loading a patient.

Mt. Juliet police told The Tennessean that paramedics heard the engine start and were able to stop 65-year-old Warren Melamed before he could move the ambulance (http://tnne.ws/z1LFeb).

Melamed, of Brentwood, was arrested on Saturday on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Melamed told officers he was mad because the ambulance was blocking his car.

No number is listed for Melamed in the phone directory.

 

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.