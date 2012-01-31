TN Man tries to move ambulance blocking his car

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) - A man hopped into a Wilson County ambulance that was blocking his car and tried to move it while paramedics were loading a patient.

Mt. Juliet police told The Tennessean that paramedics heard the engine start and were able to stop 65-year-old Warren Melamed before he could move the ambulance (http://tnne.ws/z1LFeb).

Melamed, of Brentwood, was arrested on Saturday on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Melamed told officers he was mad because the ambulance was blocking his car.

No number is listed for Melamed in the phone directory.

