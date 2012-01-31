TN Dems call for good government, GOP calls foul

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - If Democrats have their way, the Tennessee General Assembly would meet only every second year, lawmakers' daily expenses would be capped and bill sponsors would have to divulge if their legislation originated with national groups.

Democratic leaders insist their proposals are designed to promote good government. But Republicans charge the measures are election-year games.

Republican House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick of Chattanooga said in a recent interview that Democrats could have easily instituted some of the changes they're calling for during the decades they controlled the General Assembly.

But House Democratic Caucus Chairman Mike Turner of Nashville argued that lawmakers currently in leadership positions weren't calling the shots before Republicans won their majority in the House in 2008.

