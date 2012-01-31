GA Senate OKs bill for terminally ill kids to hunt

By ERRIN HAINES

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate has approved legislation that would give a special hunting permit to children with terminal illnesses.

Senate Bill 309, also known as Taylor's Law, was approved by a vote of 53-1. Sen. Rick Jeffares of Locust Grove, says the issue was brought to his attention last fall by the family of Taylor Gramling, who was nearing the end of her battle with leukemia.

1 of the 18-year-old girl's last requests was to go deer hunting, but local and state officials had to get creative to help make her wish come true ahead of hunting season.

Taylor did kill a deer, and she died six weeks later. The bill was named in her memory and passed with her friends and family watching in the gallery.

