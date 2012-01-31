GA Senate OKs ending ban on silencers in hunting

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate has approved legislation that would end the ban on silencers for hunting firearms.

Senate Bill 301 was approved by a vote of 48-5. Sen. John Bulloch, the bill's sponsor, says allowing hunters to use silencers would keep them from disturbing their neighbors, and removing the ban would not create an unfair advantage for hunters. Hunters would still need a federal permit to possess a silencer.

Bulloch says the legislation was brought to him by the National Rifle Association. The NRA successfully pushed for similar legislation last year in Kansas, Louisiana and Washington, and supports legalizing silencers in all 50 states.

Silencers are legal to possess and use for lawful purposes in most states, but require a federal permit from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

