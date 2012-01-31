UPDATED: New sentencing for ex-sheriff Billy Long

(AP) - A federal appeals court has ordered a new sentencing for former Hamilton County Sheriff Billy Long, saying there was a mistake in calculating the 14 year sentence.

Long has been in custody since pleading guilty in May 2008 to extortion, money laundering, providing a firearm to a felon and cocaine possession.

Defense attorney Jerry Summers of Chattanooga did not return a telephone message seeking comment.

The Tuesday order by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals remands the case that carried a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence to U.S. District Judge Harry S. Mattice.

An FBI agent's affidavit said Long told agents that just before his arrest as sheriff he had loaded 10 kilograms - or 22 pounds - of cocaine into a car trunk.

