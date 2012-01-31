Another day of warm weather, rains move in later this week

(WRCB) - Clouds will be building through your Tuesday, but the rain will hold off.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, climbing into the mid 60s through the day! We will have an area of low pressure moving in late tomorrow.

The impact will be a few light sprinkles possibly Wednesday morning with more widespread rain showers as the low moves through Wednesday evening.

No severe weather is expected, and rainfall amounts should range between .25" and .50". We will dry out on Thursday and Friday.

Highs through the rest of the week will stay in the 60s with lows in the 40s. A few more showers are expected to pop up Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

