New Chattanooga library director's salary is city's sixth-highest

Corinne Hill, interim executive director of the Dallas Public Library, speaks during a media event at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in Dallas in 2011. / Contributed Photo. Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) - The city's new library director will receive 44 percent more pay than the old director and make more than the city's police chief and fire chief, records show.

But the pay for new library Executive Director Corinne Hill still is comparable to other cities across the region, according to Mayor Ron Littlefield.

Hill was brought in to usher the library into the 21st Century, Littlefield said, so the city and the library had to pay market price for the former interim director of the Dallas Public Library.

