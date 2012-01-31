If Gingrich loses in Fla., can he come back again?

By SHANNON McCAFFREY

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Can Newt Gingrich come back a third time?

If he loses Tuesday in Florida's primary - and the polls predict he will -Gingrich will spend the next month trying to prove the answer is yes.

The former House speaker, who has pledged to fight on until the GOP convention this summer, faces a tough road out of Florida. He plunges next into a series of state contests where he has little organization and must overcome steep odds to win.

Gingrich was hoping to ride a wave of enthusiasm to a win in Florida and beyond, stoked by his decisive victory in South Carolina. But unless he pulls off an upset Tuesday, he will have squandered that momentum heading into states that look favorable for leading rival Mitt Romney.

