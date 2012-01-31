Shooting victim shows up a hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shooting victim shows up a hospital

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are looking for answers after a victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Details are limited, but dispatchers confirm the victim showed up at Erlanger East Hospital around 3 a.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police believe the shooting happened around the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road, but have not located a crime scene yet.

We'll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

