Shooting victim shows up a hospital

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are looking for answers after a victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Details are limited, but dispatchers confirm the victim showed up at Erlanger East Hospital around 3 a.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police believe the shooting happened around the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road, but have not located a crime scene yet.

