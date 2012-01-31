That's Deputy Vince Gill to you

ATHENS, MCMINN CO., TN (WRCB) - McMinn County has a new investigator in the war on drugs.

After being in the works for a year, Grammy Award winning country music star Vince Gill recently accepted a McMinn County Sheriff's bade and oath of office. Gill is now an honorary narcotics investigator.

This is all part of Sheriff Joe Guy's effort to increase awareness of the drug problems facing McMinn County and Southeast Tennessee.

A customized silver badge with Gill's name engraved on it, framed with an oath of office, was presented by Sheriff Guy at a recent charity concert Gill provided for the Chattanooga Children's Advocacy Center.

Guy says, "Vince's outstanding character makes him a perfect celebrity candidate for this appointment. His stance on drug abuse and his charity work go hand in hand."

McMinn County has been listed as having seized the most meth labs in Tennessee in 2009 and 2010. But efforts by McMinn County law enforcement show almost a 40% decrease in the number of labs encountered in 2011.