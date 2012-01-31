Grundy County mayor says audit conclusion wrong

(AP) - The mayor of Grundy County doesn't dispute findings of a state audit of the county books, but he disagrees with a conclusion.

Mayor Lonnie Cleek said auditors' comments about the county not taking record-keeping seriously aren't accurate, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Cleek called most of the audit findings procedural issues and technicalities the county can fix.

However, state Comptroller Justin Wilson's spokesman Blake Fontenay said the 23 findings reached in the audit of Grundy County finances for the fiscal year that ended June 30 are a high number.

Cleek, though, said county officials take everything they do seriously.

