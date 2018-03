It’s Boat Show Time in Chattanooga, TN!

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The 2012 Chattanooga Boat and Sport Show will begin Thursday, February 2nd thru Sunday, February 5th.

Show location will be the Chattanooga Convention Center. Show hours are as follows:

Thursday - 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday - Noon to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday - 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission: Adults $7.00 with children under 12 free if accompanied by an adult.

The 2012 event will feature many popular makes and models of the newest boats. Fiberglass and aluminum bass boats, pontoon boats, personal watercraft, ski boats and cruisers will be displayed in a 1000 sq. ft. space.

Vendors and exhibitors will be offering accessories, products and activities for everyone.

This show will be a great family activity and an excellent opportunity to view the newest water recreation products for 2012.