UPDATED: Missing East Ridge man found safe

EAST RIDGE, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) - East Ridge Police say the missing Alzheimer's patient they have been searching for has been found safe.

Public Safety Director Eddie Phillips says 66-year-old Franklin Alvarado was found by park rangers at the Chickamauga Battlefield National Park in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

He has been returned to his family.

Alvarado walked away from his home on John Ross Road Monday afternoon.



Phillips describes the man as 5'4", 145 pounds. He was wearing khaki pants, a white t-shirt, white tennis shoes, and a navy jacket.

Phillips says Alvarado is considered endangered because he is an Alzheimer's patient and a diabetic.

Anyone who sees Alvarado, or has information about the case, please call East Ridge Police at 423-622-1725 or the confidential tip line at 423-867-0016.

