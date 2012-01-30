UPDATE: Cleveland police investigating apparent beating with ball bat

CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Cleveland police say a man was apparently beaten with a baseball bat Monday night during a fight in a large crowd.

Police Spokeswoman Evie West tells Channel 3, the incident happened on Northcrest Circle around 6:45 p.m.

West says two victims were assaulted during a fight in a crowd of about 30 people. One of the victims was hit with a beer bottle.

She says the other victim, a male, has severe head injuries believed to be from an attack with a baseball bat.

She says the victim hit with the bottle refused medical treatment, but Life Force was called for the other, who was flown to Erlanger for serious injuries.



West says detectives are interviewing witnesses from the crowd. She says police are searching for a male suspect wearing a red shirt.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.



Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

