FBI's Safe Child Task Force arrest three in online sting

NORTHWEST GEORGIA (WRCB) -- Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Northwest Georgia Safe Child Task Force on Monday announced the arrest of three men on charges involving minors after a recent online sting operation.



Special Agent in Charge Brian Lamkin said Michael Robert Doan, 51, of Ooltewah, TN, Parth Patel, 20, of Chattanooga, and Anuer Landaverde, 22, of Norcross, GA were all arrested by FBI agents and task force officers.



Doan was arrested on Thursday, January 26 on charges of attempted aggravated child molestation (four counts) and violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Act after having attempted to meet with a minor child for purposes of having sex.



Patel was arrested on Friday, January 20 on charges of child molestation and aggravated child molestation stemming from his efforts to have sex with a minor child. Patel arranged for and traveled in an attempt to meet the "mother" and their "minor child" for purposes of having sex.



Landaverde was arrested on Friday, January 27 on charges of attempted aggravated child molestation and violation of the Computer Pornography Act after having attempted to meet with a minor child for purposes of having sex.



Doan is currently being housed at the Murray County Jail in Chatsworth, Patel is being held at the Whitfield County detention center, and Landaverde is currently being housed at the Catoosa County Jail in Ringgold.



Lamkin stressed that the charges are "mere allegations and that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."