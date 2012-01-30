UPDATE: Search for Chattooga Co. woman to resume Tuesday

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- The search for a Chattooga County woman has ended Monday night.

A county dispatcher says crews will continue searching for 74-year-old Dixie Brown Tuesday morning, who's been missing since early Sunday.



"Usually an Alzheimer's patient is found within 400 yards of their home," says Chattooga County Sheriff John Everett.

Everyone hopes for a good outcome almost 48 hours after Brown wandered away from her home on Dry Creek Road.

"If she's not on the mountain somewhere or this valley somewhere then somebody picked her up off this road," says Brown's daughter, Carol Springs. She drove up from Alabama when she heard the news her mother was missing. "She's coherent sometimes and then sometimes she's not," Springs says.

She says her mother has a history of wandering off in the early morning but her dad has always been able to find her and that's why he didn't call police when she went missing.

"I just, I feel bad. I wish now I had done something but I didn't know," says Karen Pursley. Pursley was the last person to see Dixie Sunday morning after she walked up to her back porch around 4 a.m. and knocked on the door.

"I flipped on my porch lights and when I did she went down the steps and went around, I could see she had on a camouflage jacket and had a little dog zipped up in her jacket," explains Pursley.

"We've heard nothing from anybody, we've found nothing in the woods," says Chattooga County EMA Director Eddie Henderson.

With overnight temperatures near freezing volunteers and officials are racing to find Dixie. "It has been cold the last two nights we are a little nervous," Henderson says.

Officials searched the nearby creek Monday afternoon but so far they have not found any sign of Dixie. If you have information that could help contact the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office right away.