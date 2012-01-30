Lifetouch cutting 380 jobs in Chattanooga, shutting down Olan Mills

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press) -- Minnesota-based Lifetouch plans to shut down the Olan Mills operations in Chattanooga it purchased last November and cut about 380 jobs, an official said today.

Kelvin Miller, Lifetouch's corporate vice president of communications, said it will close the Shallowford Road and Amnicola Highway facilities within the next few months.

The two facilities employ 383 people, he said. The operations will be transferred to other Lifetouch sites, Miller said.

A Lifetouch facility on Preservation Drive, which it purchased from Olan Mills in 1999, will stay open, Miller said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.