Victim in Eastdale shooting dies, suspect facing murder charge

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police officials confirmed Monday that the victim of the shooting at 1706 Cambridge Drive, Kima Evans, succumbed to his wounds on Sunday.



The charges on the suspect, Kaylon Bailey, will be upgraded from attempted first degree murder to homicide.



35-year-old Kaylon Bailey was identified by homicide detectives as the suspect who shot Kima Evans at 1706 Cambridge Drive on Friday, January 13.



He was taken into custody January 19th in Atlanta and extradited back to Chattanooga.



Officers had found Evans sitting in a car in the driveway of his Cambridge Drive home, shot multiple times in the abdomen.



In addition to the upgraded homicide charge, Bailey will also face charges of aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.