'Zombies' sue TVA for damages for costume ban at meeting

(WRCB/AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has been sued for enforcing a ban on costumes at a board meeting in Knoxville weeks after people dressed like zombies protested restarting construction of a nuclear plant they described as a "corpse."

The federal lawsuit seeks an injunction to forbid the nation's largest public utility from banning costumes at future public meetings and suggests $50,000 in punitive damages for each of 6 plaintiffs.

TVA spokeswoman Barbara Martocci told The Knoxville News Sentinel that TVA does not comment on active lawsuits. (http://bit.ly/wfkUnJ )

The public utility created the rule after a zombie protest held at the TVA Headquarters in Chattanooga on July 20.

Before TVA turned away people in costumes at their August meeting, a TVA spokesman said the rule was intended to avoid any "disruption."

The board agreed in its meeting that month to construct the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Alabama.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.