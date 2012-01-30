Romney picks up 2 delegates in South Carolina

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Mitt Romney has picked up a consolation prize from the South Carolina Republican presidential primary: two delegates.

Newt Gingrich handily won the Jan. 21 primary and got 23 of the state's 25 delegates. South Carolina Republicans awarded 11 delegates to the statewide winner and two delegates for winning each of the state's seven congressional districts.

Gingrich won six congressional districts, but the vote in one district was too close to call on election night. State party political director Alex Stroman said Monday the party had determined Romney won the district by about 1,400 votes.

Romney now has 35 delegates, including endorsements from Republican National Committee members who will automatically attend the convention. Gingrich has 25 and Rick Santorum has 14. It takes 1,144 delegates to win the nomination.

