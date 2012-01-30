Senate passes bill creating 'Sunset committee'

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia state Senate has approved legislation that would create a committee which would recommend to the Legislature whether certain state agencies should be eliminated.

Senate Bill 233 was approved 37 to 12, with the vote was split largely along party lines, though the bill did pass with some bipartisan support. The proposed law would create a 14-member committee that would serve 2-year terms. The committee would determine how often to meet and review state agencies. Departments not funded by the state would not be subject to the committee, nor would constitutionally-created agencies.

Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to further streamline state government. Critics warned that such a committee would wield extraordinary power over state departments.

The legislation now heads to the House.

