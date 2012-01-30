8,000-year-old axe head donated to Dalton foundation

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- An 8,000-year-old ax has been donated to the Prater's Mill Foundation. Dilbert Bryson, whose grandfather Jess Kile found it at Lake Frances where cows now graze, donated the ax.



"It didn't have any marks on it until my children used it for a tomahawk," Bryson said. "My grandfather also showed me where the slave graveyard was at Prater's Mill and the three graves, two together and one off to the side, that are located closer to the mill but still on the hill where Indians were buried."



The ax was identified by Jim Langford, president of the Coosawattee Foundation, who was speaking at the Dalton Science Café meeting at the Freight Depot in Dalton.



He identified it as an early archaic fully grooved ax dating from 5000 to 6000 BC and said it was made of slate, calling it thin, unusual, and useful.



A similar ax found on the Internet at westernartifacts.com was valued at $425 and was offered by the finder, who discovered the ax in Missouri.