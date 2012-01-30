Littlefield's proposed anti-gang initiative faces snags at Capitol

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield's proposed anti-street gang legislation could be in for a rumble in the halls of the state Capitol, lawmakers say.

Continuing state budget constraints as well as Gov. Bill Haslam's plans to spend $6 million on his own crimefighting package could complicate efforts Littlefield announced last week.

The mayor's plans could depend on cost estimates by legislative analysts, said Hamilton County lawmakers. The analysts also are looking to see what areas already are covered by Haslam's initiative, which is aimed at violent crimes perpetrated by gang members.

Haslam will unveil his 2012-13 budget today in his annual State of the State address.

