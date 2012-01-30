Haslam to give second State of the State address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Governor Bill Haslam is preparing to give his second State of the State address.

Haslam will unveil his full budget plan with the speech Monday evening, but he's already given a broad outline of his agenda and it's drawn little criticism among the Republicans who dominate the Tennessee General Assembly.

The proposals include cuts in the inheritance tax and the sales tax on groceries, changing civil service rules for state workers and changing teacher pay and average class size rules.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are laying out their wish lists for the upcoming budget year. But GOP leaders are trying to tamp down expectations, despite improving financial numbers.

