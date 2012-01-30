Photo collage adds color to halls of Legislature

(AP) - Workers have installed a new floor-to-ceiling photo collage of Tennessee vistas and landmarks in a hallway between the Legislative Plaza and War Memorial buildings in Nashville.

The collage was commissioned by House Speaker Beth Harwell following her election to the chamber's top post last year.

The Nashville Republican cleared out the vending machines previously located on the landing between the two buildings to making way for the collage featuring images captured by state photographers that include the gates of Graceland, the windows of the Ryman Auditorium and the exterior of the state Capitol.

The colorful display contrasts with the traditional decorations in the halls of the legislative office complex that are largely made up of faded composites of the members of long-ago General Assemblies.

