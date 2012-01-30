Two suspects in custody after robbery at rest area

ATHENS, MCMINN CO., TN (WRCB) - Two people are in jail and two more on the run after an armed robbery over the weekend.

Danny Marcum of Cincinnati, OH and David Roseberry of Villa Hills, KY are charged with robbery after allegedly assaulting Ion Poppa of Philadelphia, TN at a rest area on I-75 Southbound.

They managed to take his cash and a gold necklace before leaving in a grey Lincoln Town Car.

The Town car was later found abandoned on Railroad Avenue. Officers searched the area and located a convenience store video showing two of the suspects getting into a Ford Taurus.

The Taurus was located and the driver said she had given the suspects a ride to the Athens Lodge off Highway 305. When McMinn County officers arrived at the lodge, the suspects had left minutes before in another vehicle going north on I-75.

That vehicle was stopped by Lenoir City authorities and the suspects took off on foot but were quickly captured.

The other 2 suspects have not yet been identified and remain at large.