GA bill seeks to lift ban on hunting with silencers

By Joy Lukachick, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Unfinished suppressors sit in a line on a table in David Saylors' workshop Thursday morning. Saylors owns and operates Liberty Suppressors in Trenton, Ga. The company produces suppressors for moth pistols and rifles. / Jake Daniels. CTFP. Unfinished suppressors sit in a line on a table in David Saylors' workshop Thursday morning. Saylors owns and operates Liberty Suppressors in Trenton, Ga. The company produces suppressors for moth pistols and rifles. / Jake Daniels. CTFP.
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) - When Dustin Norton is crouched high above the ground in a deer stand, he wants to hear the crack of twigs and rustle of bushes in order to find his target.

If Norton sees his prize, like many Georgia hunters, he doesn't have time to shove in earplugs for protection before squeezing the trigger.

"They're just going to let their ears ring," said Norton, of Tunnel Hill, Ga.

And if you wear earplugs to protect your hearing, he said, "you won't hear what's coming."

That's why Norton and other Georgia hunters and gun enthusiasts say they support a new state Senate bill that could lift the ban on hunting with a silencer, or suppressor. They say it would help protect their ears and -- with the right weapon -- improve shooting precision.

