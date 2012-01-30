8 UT students to help out at Super Bowl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

8 UT students to help out at Super Bowl

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Eight University of Tennessee students and one faculty member will be in Indianapolis this week for Super Bowl activities.

They will help prepare special events and do other behind-the-scenes tasks while working with the Indianapolis host committee.

Bob Rider, dean of the UT College of Education, Health and Human Sciences, said the experience will provide a real-world opportunity for students preparing for careers in the sports industry.

The group, a mix of undergraduate and graduate students, will be in Indiana Feb. 2-7. The game is Sunday, Feb. 5.

