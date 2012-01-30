Open forum to discuss Chattanooga font scheduled

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A fund raising effort is underway to get Chattanooga it's own font.

Supporters would like to see the lettering used in places such as the city website, signs and brochures for the scenic city.

Designers hope the font will make Chattanooga the poster child for municipal branding in the country.

An open forum will be held Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Camp House on Williams Street.

The Chatype team wants this to be a time to present the status and direction of the project to the community, as well as hear feedback and get support for the initiative.