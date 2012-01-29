East Ridge firefighters fight second house fire in twelve hours

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- Just after 2:30 Sunday afternoon, East Ridge fire and police units responded to the second working residential fire in the city within a little over a twelve hour period.



Units were dispatched to 3619 Ida Belle Lane and the first arrived within five minutes. Upon arrival they reported a working fire with flames and heavy smoke showing from the one story structure.



Firefighters were met by the occupants that reported everyone had exited safely.



An aggressive interior attack on the fire was begun in an effort cut the fire off and save the majority of the structure.



Their efforts were successful and the fire was stopped, but not before it had caused major damage to about a third of the structure. Damage to the $130,000 house was estimated to be at least $40,000.



Unlike the earlier fire, investigators determined that the fire appeared to have been accidental and electrical in nature, but the investigation is still on-going.



The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the displaced occupants.