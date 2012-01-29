UPDATE 2: Search continues for missing Summerville woman

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- The Chattooga County Sheriff's Office in Georgia is seeking the public's help in locating Dixie Yvonne Brown, a disabled person who was last seen 4:30 Sunday morning in the area of Dry Creek Road and Haywood Valley Road near Summerville.

Nearly 70 volunteers are taking part in the search today.

Officials tell Channel 3 that they haven't found anything that could lead them to her. She knocked on a neighbors door but walked off the porch when they answered.

Another witness said she was seen in a nearby campground and asked one of the campers where her husband was.

That was the last time anyone saw her.

Searchers began searching a nearby creek and county officials have brought in a rescue boat to assist in the effort.



Brown is 74 years old with grey eyes and hair and is about 5'10" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.



She suffers from Alzheimer's and due to this she sometimes resorts back to her maiden name of Dixie Faulkner.



She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black long sleeve shirt with a white T-shirt over it, and black leather tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Chattooga County Sheriff's Office at (706) 857-3411.