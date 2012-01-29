Tennessee striving to curb pain pill epidemic - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee striving to curb pain pill epidemic

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's death rate from drug overdoses has nearly tripled since 1999, a trend that state officials hurrying to tackle with expanded regulations.

The proposals include one from Gov. Bill Haslam that would require doctors and pharmacists to consult a controlled substance database before writing or dispensing such prescriptions. State Sen. Ken Yager of Harriman tells The Tennessean he believes new state regulations will help reduce drug overdose deaths.

The legislature last year passed Yager's bill that imposed unprecedented regulations on pain management clinics.

The efforts come as a 2010 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Tennessee ranked eighth nationally in drug overdose deaths.

For families, those statistics represent the deaths of loved ones who lost their addiction to such drugs as hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.