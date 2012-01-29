East Ridge fire officials investigating possible arson

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -- Just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, East Ridge fire and police units responded to a house fire at 3900 Bennett Road. Officers on patrol had noticed smoke in the area and discovered the burning structure.

The first fire-rescue unit arrived within three minutes and reported heavy smoke showing from the two story residence. Firefighters quickly determined that the house was vacant and unoccupied and began an aggressive interior attack to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire and save the majority of the residence, although damage is estimated to be at least $10,000.



Once the fire was extinguished, investigators were able to make a preliminary determination that the fire was arson and began a criminal investigation, with arson investigators removing several items of evidence from the structure.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call East Ridge Public Safety at (423) 622-1725 or the confidential tip line (423) 867-0016.

