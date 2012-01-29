Fleischmann, Wamp show fundraising muscle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fleischmann, Wamp show fundraising muscle

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn. Photo by Alex Washburn/Times Free Press. U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn. Photo by Alex Washburn/Times Free Press.
Weston Wamp, the son of former U.S. Congressman Zach Wamp. Contributed photo. Weston Wamp, the son of former U.S. Congressman Zach Wamp. Contributed photo.
(Times Free Press) -- Weston Wamp began his congressional campaign by raising more money than his father ever raised during a three-month period.

But his opponent, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, still has double the younger Wamp's war chest for the race to come.

Both men raised similar amounts between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, the period spanning last year's final fundraising quarter. During that time, Fleischmann collected $321,230, and Wamp raked in $307,646, according to aides for both men.

John Geer, chairman of the political science department at Vanderbilt University, said the overall figures favor Fleischmann, but he considers Wamp "in the ballgame" because $300,000 and "the Wamp name" are formidable.

