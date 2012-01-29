Chattanooga Volkswagen plant creating business "ripples" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Volkswagen plant creating business "ripples"

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA -

(Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga landing Volkswagen's auto assembly plant helped push Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels into supporting a right-to-work law in that state, according to Forbes magazine.

Daniels said he was frustrated that his state was losing opportunities to compete for projects with other states that have such laws, which prevent unions from collecting mandatory dues.

"I couldn't get VW to return our call," the governor said, adding that "we couldn't even get them to talk to us."

A Volkswagen spokesman declined comment, according to Forbes.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

