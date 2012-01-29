Chattanooga Volkswagen plant creating business "ripples"

(Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga landing Volkswagen's auto assembly plant helped push Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels into supporting a right-to-work law in that state, according to Forbes magazine.

Daniels said he was frustrated that his state was losing opportunities to compete for projects with other states that have such laws, which prevent unions from collecting mandatory dues.

"I couldn't get VW to return our call," the governor said, adding that "we couldn't even get them to talk to us."

A Volkswagen spokesman declined comment, according to Forbes.

