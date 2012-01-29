Parents deliberately exposing their children to chickenpox - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Parents deliberately exposing their children to chickenpox

(Times Free Press) -- Tucked away in the far recesses of the Internet, a strange black market for chicken pox has been forming in Tennessee and nationally by parents who fear that required vaccines will harm their children.

They purposely expose their children to viruses such as chicken pox, the mumps and measles, hoping they will develop natural immunity, which they argue is more effective than the vaccines.

But with fewer children contracting those viruses because of widespread vaccine use, they are having to go to extreme lengths to catch them.

Chicken pox parties are advertised through word of mouth, invitation-only Facebook groups and message boards. In October last year, a woman in Nashville was caught by a television station selling chicken pox-soaked lollipops for $50 a pop.

