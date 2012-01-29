Chattanooga area students bearing cost of college - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

(Times Free Press) -- In 2002, Chattanooga State Community College received nearly two-thirds of its financial support from the state, with student tuition and fees making up most of the remainder.

Ten years later, dwindling state support has turned that equation on its head.

Today, students are paying more than twice as much for tuition and fees, accounting for 62 percent of the college's annual $34 million in revenues.

And Chattanooga State isn't alone. Of the other four public colleges and universities in the Chattanooga area, only one -- Georgia Northwestern Technical College -- still gets more of its money from the state than from students.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

