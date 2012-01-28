Neighbors upset over gun range near homes

SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) -- Former Red Bank Police Chief Ronnie Dodd yells across the fence, "You can't film someone without their permission," while a Channel 3 photographer is invited to a neighbors yard.

Neighbors say they're fed up with Dodd's gun range.

Dodd threatens to file charges yelling, "I'm calling the sheriff's office on you."

A deputy later came by but never stopped our camera from filming.

Residents question the legality of Dodd's "low intensity" special outdoor permit granted in 2008. According to county zoning, low intensity covers golf driving ranges, miniature golf courses and riding stables.

It never mentions any use of guns and ammunitions.

Kenneth Boles says, "I would like to see Mr. Dodd lose his license."

Another neighbor, Carl Lindkvist says , "Don't go against everyone. You want a business? Well do it legitimately."

Safety is another concern.Charles Morgan says his son won't come to visit him out of fear a stray bullet will hit his home. "It just takes one stray and then someone will get hurt," he says.

Tim Grace says he's locked his livestock away after Dodd recently had a shooting competition. He claims bullets were ricocheting off metal objects and he's not taking chances."I don't have animals on this pasture," he says. "I try to keep them off as much as possible so we don't have a problem."

Dodd stands by his right to have the gun range and says the business is safe. He hopes an appeals court agrees. Article VI of the zoning laws does allow special permits for range usage.

Channel 3 wanted Dodd's side on camera but he drove away with a message for us and the neighbors saying, "Live long and prosper."

We found no reports by neighbors of anyone being hurt since the range opened in 2008.

Both sides went to court in November. A judge is still reviewing the case and has not made a final decision on whether to close the range or not.