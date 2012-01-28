Small fire leads to evacuation of Cleveland industrial plant - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Small fire leads to evacuation of Cleveland industrial plant

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -- Workers at the main building of the Mueller Co. on Enterprise Drive in Cleveland spent were ushered outside Saturday after a small fire in a vat raised fears of a chemical spill.

However, fire officials say the fire was contained and extinguished very quickly and there was no spill of any hazardous chemicals.

No one was injured during the orderly evacuation, as well.

Firefighters secured the scene and are working on cleanup.

