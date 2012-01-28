Abused lion rescued from circus given sanctuary in Northeast Alabama

Working Together For You

Kazuma, a 14-year-old African lion, recently arrived at Tigers for Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain, a reserve in Attalla, Ala. Photo by Tim Barber.

ATTALLA, AL (Times Free Press) -- Kazuma, a 14-year-old male African lion saved from a life of abuse in a problematic Guatemalan circus, found a new home this month at Tigers for Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain.

Susan Steffens-McCauley, executive director of the facility about an hour and a half south of Chattanooga, says the already 300-pound Kazuma is steadily gaining weight since he arrived about two weeks ago.

Undeterred by downpours on Thursday, Kazuma was smacking around a large, red plastic bobbin toy while Steffens-McCauley's husband, Wilbur McCauley, slipped the furry king of the jungle small bites of food through the 10-foot high chain link fence and scratched his chin.

Kazuma exulted in the attention like a quarter-ton Alabama barn cat.

