Student assault on teachers puts Dalton special needs center on lock down

DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) -- A Dalton school was on lock down after a student punched one teacher and slapped the glasses off the face of another.



It happened Wednesday at Northstar Therapeutic and Educational Services, a special needs center located on the old Fort Hill campus in Dalton.



The police report states the student was trashing school property and tried to get into an office. According to police, a staff member tried to keep him out, he forced his way in, slapping her in the face, knocking off her glasses. As another educator tried to calm the student, he yelled and punched her in the face. His aggression allegedly was from a phone conversation with his mother.



The facility was on lock down until the student's mother came to get him.