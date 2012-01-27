UPDATED: W Road cleanup to take until mid-week

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Officials with Hamilton County estimate it will take at least until mid-week for the W Road to be cleared after a Friday night rock fall shut down the mountain road.

Two large boulders fell onto the road just after 8 p.m. Friday evening. While there were no injuries, one drive said he stopped just in time to avoid running head-on into the boulders.



Crews from the county highway department have been working since the rockslide to clear the road.

Harold Austin with the Hamilton County Highway Department said the road is expected to be closed until mid-week.

Officials explain that the combination of the size of the boulders and the need for heavy equipment to clear them would take several days of work before the road is once again safe for vehicles.

