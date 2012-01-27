National Wrestling tourney gives back in Dalton

Dalton, GA (WRCB) -- College wrestling teams are in Dalton this weekend for the National Collegiate Wrestling Association's National Duals. But it's more than a competition, these wrestlers also get involved in the community when they're not competing. The 6:12 project allows teams to help not just in their community, but any they visit for tournaments.

For the second straight year NCWA Executive Director Jim Giunta has brought not just the national duals to Dalton but the 6:12 project, and for the second straight year they're helping the City of Refuge, a local homeless shelter.

Giunta said, "It makes us feel better, it makes the city feel better. Certainly the athletes that were at the City of Refuge last night were touched, and they're gonna take that home to their community and do the same thing."

Giunta understands Dalton's struggles and now he and these athletes have seen first hand what the fall of the carpet industry has done. He says it's that one on one experience that really drives it hit home, and those who served food Thursday night agree.

"It makes you want to reach out and find more people like that to help and show how special they are. Sometimes they're so wrapped up in competition, so it's great for them to go see what's going on around them, and how they can serve and help," said Liberty University Team Manager Hanna Castro.

Liberty wrestler Ian Olsen added, "I'm privileged not only to have what I have, but to go out and use what I have."

Teams plan to make at least one more visit to the shelter before they leave. In the meantime they're holding a food drive.

Teams from all over the nation. Giving to people they don't know and will likely never see again. That's the part that gets to Pamela Cudd Director of the City of Refuge, "It was just refreshing to know there are people out there that have no ties to this area and this community, but they seed the needs of humanity."

The action picks back up on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Dalton Convention Center. The championships are slated for 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, if you bring a non-perishable food item you get a $5 discount.