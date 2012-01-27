UPDATED: I-75 crash claims life of Silverdale Baptist student - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATED: I-75 crash claims life of Silverdale Baptist student

CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) -- Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are investigating a crash on I-75 Friday that claimed the life of a Ringgold teen.

Through Facebook, Silverdale Baptist Academy tells Channel 3, student Tony Baughman was killed during a rush hour crash on  I-75 at the Tennessee-Georgia line.

The Silverdale senior was headed north with a passenger, Logan Fowler, who received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The school opened its sanctuary at 9:00 p.m. Friday for a time of prayer and grieving.

