Fix being made to LaFayette pump station after sewage spill

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
LAFAYETTE, GA (Times Free Press) -- LaFayette wastewater employees Friday were finishing a permanent fix to an underground pump station at which an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled Monday night.

City employees worked around-the-clock to fix the sewage lift station at Shattuck Industrial Boulevard near the creek. A check valve failed, causing the facility to flood, which resulted in electrical shortages and pump failures.

Workers immediately set up a portable pump to prevent further sewage overflows and then worked day and night to fix the facility.

"We're putting one of the [permanent] pumps in right now," Speir said around noon today. "Just as long as we get one pump in, one pump will handle the flow.

