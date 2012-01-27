Stabbing suspect indicted on attempted first degree murder charge

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A woman who was arrested in October, 2011 on charges of especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault has been indicted by the Hamilton County grand jury on a more serious charge of attempted first degree murder.

Elecia Banks, 31, was taken into custody Friday morning and is being held at the county jail.

Police officers say the October incident began as an argument between neighbors, but turned violent when 31-year-old Elecia Banks is alleged to have entered the home of her neighbor, Eric Robinson, and stabbed him.

When officers arrived at 1803 Wilson Street, they found the 56-year-old Robinson cut and stabbed multiple times in his face, eye, chest and shoulder.



Robinson told police that Banks attacked him after the argument. Banks states that Robinson made an inappropriate comment about her children, which led to the argument and stabbing.