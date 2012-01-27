2 teens charged in Wilcox laundromat robbery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

2 teens charged in Wilcox laundromat robbery

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police say two teens are in connection with an armed robbery on Wilcox Boulevard.

Police Spokesman Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3, a 16 and 17-year-old allegedly robbed Wedgewood Cleaners at gunpoint November 25.

The owner told police the two teens came into Laundromat around 5:30 that night and asked a few questions.

When they returned about 20 minutes later, one had a gun, and fired it into the ceiling before telling employees to hand over the money from the cash register.

Hartwig says teens are charged with aggravated robbery and theft under $500.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.